Seeking Pauling Medal Nominations

Nominations are invited for the Linus Pauling Medal Award, which is given annually by the ACS Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections. The honor is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to chemistry that merit national and international recognition. The award will be presented at the annual Pauling Medal Award Symposium to be held in Bellingham, Wash., in the fall.
Nominations should include the nominee's name, present position, and address; a résumé of the nominee's professional career; a narrative summary of the scientific achievements that form the basis for the nomination, including explanations of the importance of the work; a list of honors, awards, and medals, with the dates and conferring organizations; and a bibliography of significant publications (reprints are not desired). Additional supporting letters are encouraged.
Mail seven copies of the nomination materials by March 1 to David L. Patrick, Pauling Medal Award Chair, Department of Chemistry, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA 98225. For more information, call (360) 650-3128 or e-mail patrick@chem.wwu.edu.
