ACS Plans Five More ProSpectives Conferences For 2006

ACS will hold five acs prospectives conferences in the remainder of 2006, beginning in April.
ACS ProSpectives is a series of small conferences targeting industry scientists who work along the interface of chemistry and at least one other scientific discipline such as biology, physics, pharmaceutical science, or engineering. Each conference examines a field's most significant advances and implications through presentations by its foremost researchers.
Attendance at the conferences is limited to 200 or fewer to encourage interaction among the participants. Conferences typically feature extended presentations from 15 to 25 of a field's leading researchers. The conferences are in addition to the society's two national meetings and its eight to 10 regional meetings held each year.
Following are the ProSpectives conferences for the rest of this year:
Lists of speakers, as well as general information about the conferences, are available at www.ACSProSpectives.org, by calling (800) 227-5558 (ask for ACS ProSpectives), or by e-mailing ACSProSpectives@acs.org.
