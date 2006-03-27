Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Plans Five More ProSpectives Conferences For 2006

March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ACS News

ACS will hold five acs prospectives conferences in the remainder of 2006, beginning in April.

ACS ProSpectives is a series of small conferences targeting industry scientists who work along the interface of chemistry and at least one other scientific discipline such as biology, physics, pharmaceutical science, or engineering. Each conference examines a field's most significant advances and implications through presentations by its foremost researchers.

Attendance at the conferences is limited to 200 or fewer to encourage interaction among the participants. Conferences typically feature extended presentations from 15 to 25 of a field's leading researchers. The conferences are in addition to the society's two national meetings and its eight to 10 regional meetings held each year.

Following are the ProSpectives conferences for the rest of this year:

  • Process Crystallization in the Pharmaceutical & Chemical Industries, April 25-27, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Philadelphia Center City. Chairs: Robin Rogers of the University of Alabama and Allan Myerson of Illinois Institute of Technology.
  • Discovery & Selection of Successful Drug Candidates, May 7-10, Royal Sonesta Hotel Boston, Cambridge, Mass. Chairs: Andy Combs of Incyte and Gregory Roth of Abbott Bioresearch Center.
  • Applying Mechanisms of Chemical Toxicity To Predict Drug Safety, June 4-6, Omni Shoreham, Washington, D.C. Chairs: F. Peter Guengerich of Vanderbilt University and James S. MacDonald of Schering-Plough Research Institute.
  • Successful Protein Therapeutics: The Interconnection of Formulation, Process Development & Manufacturing, July 23-26, Omni San Diego Hotel. Chairs: Wenchang Ji of Amgen and LaToya Jones of the University of Colorado.
  • Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics for Medicinal Chemists: Achieving Therapeutic Efficacy, Aug. 20-22, Sheraton Boston. Chairs: A. David Rodrigues of Bristol-Myers Squibb and R. Scott Obach of Pfizer.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting
Eli Lilly hosts 2023 Pharma Leaders Conference

Lists of speakers, as well as general information about the conferences, are available at www.ACSProSpectives.org, by calling (800) 227-5558 (ask for ACS ProSpectives), or by e-mailing ACSProSpectives@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE