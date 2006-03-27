Air Liquide adds China unit

Air Liquide says it plans to spend $20 million to build a "large" air separation unit in Tianjin, China. The unit, to be completed at the end of the year, will supply oxygen, nitrogen, and compressed air to LG Bohai Chemical, a joint venture of South Korea's LG Chem and China's Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group. LG Bohai will produce ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride. The Air Liquide unit will also supply other local customers with oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.
