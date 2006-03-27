Arkema and its partner Shanghai Coking & Chemical plan to double the capacity of their hydrogen peroxide unit in Shanghai to 80,000 metric tons per year. Combined with expansions under way in North America, Arkema says, the addition will boost its global hydrogen peroxide capacity to 385,000 metric tons per year by early 2008. The Paris-based company will be spun off from parent Total on May 18 following the energy firm's annual meeting.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter