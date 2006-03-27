Arysta will buy BASF agchems

Japan's Arysta LifeScience will acquire most of BASF's Micro Flo generic agrochemicals subsidiary for an undisclosed sum. Arysta says the acquisition will boost its sales in North America and give it a strategic position in the U.S. crop protection market. Arysta is acquiring the commercial business of Micro Flo, as well as its trademark, its patents, and a development laboratory in Sparks, Ga. BASF will continue to own and operate the formulation facility in Sparks and will supply Arysta.
