BASF plans capacity hikes

BASF will increase capacity for acrylic acid and derivative superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) in Antwerp, Belgium. SAP capacity will rise 50% to 175,000 metric tons per year, and a new 160,000-metric-ton acrylic acid plant will be built, both by 2008. In addition, a butyl acrylate plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, will be expanded. Also in Ludwigshafen, BASF will raise capacity for N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) to 70,000 metric tons and for γ-butyrolactone to 85,000 metric tons. Both projects will be complete by the end of the year, as will an expansion of N-ethylpyrrolidone capacity. BASF says the additional NMP will offset capacity lost when it closed NMP and butanediol derivatives plants in Feluy, Belgium, last year.
