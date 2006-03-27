Advertisement

Policy

Boehlert announces retirement

March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
Boehlert
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Susan Morrissey
Credit: Photo by Susan Morrissey

After 21 years of service, Rep. Sherwood L. Boehlert (R-N.Y.) announced on March 17 that he will not run for another term in Congress. His departure later this year will also mark the end of his service to the House Science Committee, where he has held the chairmanship since 2001. "I have never been one to stick my finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing or to be guided in my direction by the latest poll numbers," Boehlert said at a press conference. He added, "I think the people we represent want leadership, not followership." Boehlert has been proactive for science and related education during his tenure as Science Committee chairman. He has held hearings and fought for legislation to increase funding at NSF, to oversee operations at NASA, and to support basic science programs at the Department of Energy. Due to House term limit rules, Boehlert would have been forced to step down as chairman of the Science Committee at the end of the year even if he didn't retire. On the basis of seniority and interest in the position, Boehlert's likely successors on the committee are Reps. Ralph M. Hall (R-Texas), Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), or Vernon J. Ehlers (R-Mich.). The new chairman will be named next January.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

