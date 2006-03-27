Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ICI will acquire the fragrance business of privately held Shaw Mudge & Co. for an undisclosed price. Shaw Mudge specializes in creating, marketing, and selling fragrances for consumer applications, particularly hair care; it had sales of $19 million last year.

JSR Corp. will buy out the share held by DSM's Desotech subsidiary in the joint venture Japan Fine Coatings Co. The Japanese firm will get Desotech's display coatings technology and marketing outside of Japan.

Codexis and ScheringPlough have signed a research agreement under which they will develop a novel synthetic process for Schering-Plough. Codexis says it will use its MolecularBreeding technology to improve the process' biocatalytic productivity.

Ranbaxy Laboratories has acquired Senetek PLC's line of disposable autoinjection devices for emergency epinephrine treatment of allergy sufferers who go into shock. Ranbaxy projects 25% annual sales growth for the devices.

PHT International says it is supplying shikimic acid to Roche as part of Roche's Tamiflu manufacturing plan (C&EN, March 20, page 10). PHT extracts shikimic acid from star anise fruit at facilities in China.

RAG has acquired greater than 95% of Degussa shares and has begun to take steps to forcibly acquire the rest. The plan is for a resolution on the "squeeze out" to be passed at Degussa's annual shareholders' meeting on May 29.

Kuraray and Chatani, both of Japan, are launching a 50-50 venture to develop inorganic light-emitting displays. Chatani has invented an ultrabright inorganic electroluminescent material that can be used as a backlight source in liquid-crystal displays.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma
DIC offers $97 million for Seqens facility
Porton Will Acquire Intermediates Maker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE