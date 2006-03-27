Advertisement

Call For Nominations For The Shirley B. Radding Award

March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
The Santa Clara Valley section of the American Chemical Society is accepting nominations for the 2006 Shirley B. Radding Award.

Established in 1994, the award recognizes demonstrated, dedicated, unselfish leadership, service, and significant contributions over a sustained period of time to industrial or applied chemistry and to ACS at local, regional, and national levels.

Nominations should include at least one letter of nomination stating how the nominee's work relates to all aspects of the award. Seconding letters are strongly recommended.

Nominees must have been a member of ACS for more than 20 years; demonstrated dedicated and unselfish service to ACS and its members over a sustained period of time; provided leadership through elected and appointed ACS positions at local, district, and national levels; and made significant contributions to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry.

The award includes an honorarium of $1,000. Nominations are due on or before May 1 and must be mailed to Radding Award Committee, Santa Clara Valley Section ACS, P.O. Box 395, Palo Alto, CA 94302.

