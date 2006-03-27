Carlos Gutierrez Is Professor Of The Year

Carlos G. Gutierrez, professor of chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles, is one of four winners of the 2005 U.S. Professors of the Year award. He received the Outstanding Master's Universities & Colleges Professor of the Year award.
Gutierrez has taught organic chemistry at California State University since 1976. During this time, he has worked to foster undergraduate interest in science, especially among underrepresented minority groups.
Gutierrez also heads three research training programs that each year fund and support the work of minority students in 25 labs. He has received a number of awards, including the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring and the American Association for the Advancement of Science Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring.
The Professors of the Year award is sponsored by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the Council for Advancement & Support of Education. The award recognizes teachers who inspire students to become active volunteers in their communities.
