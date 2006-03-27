Chemical firms ace test on environment

The chemical industry leads all energy-intensive industries in developing climate-friendly technologies, according to a report card on 100 global companies issued last week by Ceres, a network of investors and environmentalists working to improve environmental stewardship by businesses. Chemical companies scored an average of 51.9 on a 100-point scale, besting industries such as electric power, automotive, and oil and gas. DuPont scored the highest among chemical makers, with an 85, and second highest among all companies after BP, which got a score of 90. DuPont says products like Suva-brand chlorofluorocarbon replacements cement its role as an environmental leader. PPG Industries was at the bottom of the chemical ranking with a score of 21.
