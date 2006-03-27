Chemical output slips

U .S. production of chemicals declined slightly in February from the previous month and from the same month a year earlier, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The February production index for all chemicals was 103.2 (2002 = 100), down 0.2% from January and off 1.3% from the index for February of last year. Meanwhile, basic chemicals suffered, with that index falling 1.1% from January and 7.5% from its 12-month-earlier level to 97.0.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter