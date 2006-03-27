EPA has new peer review website

The public can track and provide comments to the peer reviews of EPA's most influential scientific activities through a website unveiled by the agency on March 22. The site provides access to EPA's plans for peer reviews of risk assessments and other documents that are likely to influence regulatory policies, such as the national air-quality standard for lead. The public may electronically review EPA's documentation, nominate peer reviewers, and make comments as part of the peer review process through the site. The agency created the site to implement White House guidelines governing peer review across the federal government (C&EN, Jan. 3, 2005, page 22). EPA's site is cfpub.epa.gov/si/si_pr_agenda.cfm.
