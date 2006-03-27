Exelixis and Sankyo link up

Exelixis and Sankyo have agreed to collaborate on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small-molecule compounds targeting the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR), a nuclear hormone receptor implicated in a variety of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Exelixis, which has developed a series of MR antagonists, will receive $20 million in up-front payments as well as unspecified research funding, milestone payments, and royalties.
