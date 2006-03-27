FDA approves Monsanto plant

Monsanto says FDA has approved finished-dose formulation of recombinant bovine somatotropin (BST) at its Augusta, Ga., facility. The firm can now ramp up supply of the genetically engineered hormone, which increases a cow's milk production by 8 to 12 lb per day. Supplies have been restricted since 2004, when Sandoz, the owner of the only facility then approved to make the finished formulation, could not supply all of the doses for which Monsanto contracted. Monsanto recently agreed to pay the University of California $100 million to settle a dispute over BST patents (C&EN, March 6, page 16).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter