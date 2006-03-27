... and with France's NicOx

Merck has signed an agreement with NicOx to develop new antihypertensive drugs based on NicOx's nitric oxide-donating technology. The deal, which follows a research collaboration between the two firms, calls for NicOx to receive an up-front payment of $11.2 million and potential milestone payments of $340 million. The agreement covers nitric oxide-donating derivatives of several major antihypertensive classes. NicOx recently granted Pfizer exclusive rights to use its nitric oxide-donating technology for the discovery and development of ophthalmology products (C&EN, March 6, page 30).
