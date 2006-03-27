Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy does not plan to submit a license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository before fiscal 2008, Paul M. Golan, acting director of DOE's Office of Civilian Radioactive Waste Management, told a House appropriations subcommittee on March 15. He said the department will publish a new project schedule this summer.

NIH's National Center for Research Resources will provide $24 million over the next five years to the University of California, Irvine, for continued support of the Biomedical Informatics Research Network. The network involves 14 institutions and deals with integrating functional magnetic resonance imaging across multiple sites.

The Senate has confirmed Edwin G. Foulke Jr. as assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health. Prior to his nomination last September, Foulke served as a partner with the law firm Jackson Lewis LLP in Greenville, S.C., where he represented industrial clients on health and safety issues.

The Department of Energy says it will fine Bechtel National $198,000 for violating the department's nuclear safety requirements during the design and construction of the Hanford Waste Treatment & Immobilization Plant in Washington state. Bechtel operates the facility for DOE.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. lawmakers consider bill to restart nuclear waste repository
Repository Planned For Weapons Waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LLNL Director To Retire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE