Graduate Student Award Winners Announced

The Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of the Graduate Student Awards for 2006. They are Lixia Chen, University of Oklahoma; Kristian Paul, University of Delaware; Elijah Petersen, University of Michigan; Feng He, Auburn University; Navid Saleh, Carnegie Mellon University; Baohong Zhang, Texas Tech University; Qingyang Li, Texas Tech University; Jeffrey Werner, University of Minnesota; and Alexis de Kerchove, Yale University.
The awards are for full-time graduate students currently enrolled in a U.S. educational institution in chemistry, environmental engineering, or another program emphasizing environmental chemistry. Students must have completed one full year of graduate study at their current institution by the time the award is announced.
Award winners receive a one-year membership in the Division of Environmental Chemistry and a one-year subscription to Environmental Science & Technology.
