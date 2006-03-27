Merck enters deals with Neuromed ...

Merck & Co. will work with Neuromed Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize compounds that treat pain by selectively targeting the N-type calcium channel. The deal includes Neuromed's lead compound, NMED-160, a small molecule that is in Phase II development for pain treatment. Under the agreement, Merck will make an initial $25 million cash payment to Neuromed and will provide two years' worth of funding as part of a collaborative research program. Neuromed will get milestone payments of $202 million if NMED-160 is launched for one indication and a total of approximately $450 million if further indications are developed and more compounds are launched.
