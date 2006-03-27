Military use of depleted uranium

In his letter "Nuclear Fuel Retrieval," James Ingemanson states, "Our current policy utilizes a small portion of mined uranium and buries the remainder for eternity" (C&EN, Dec. 5, 2005, page 7). Reality is more complicated than that. Even though the United Nations Subcommission on the Promotion & Protection of Human Rights declared depleted uranium (DU) to be a weapon of mass destruction and against international law, our military continues to use DU (natural uranium after U-235 is removed) in its weapons, with predictable ghastly consequences, in Iraq and Afghanistan. Given the half-life of U-238 and the microscopic aerosols formed upon explosive impact of the DU-containing shells, it comes as no surprise that both civilian and military populations in these areas are being subjected to a frightening health hazard.
Since space does not permit appropriate coverage of this topic, I encourage readers to search "depleted uranium" on the Internet and to express their concern to your senators and representatives.
Frank De Haan
Sun Valley, Calif.
The number of asbestos personal injury claims Grace faced when it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 was 129,000, not 325,000.
The insect that produces cochineal was identified as a parasitic beetle. It is not a beetle but a mealybug, Dactylopius coccus, and it is not a parasite. Beetles and mealybugs are in different insect orders.
