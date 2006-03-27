Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oxygen's Gift

Without O2, life would be a lot simpler

by Ivan Amato
March 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Oxygen Boost
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science © 2006
This pruned version of a much larger network depicting 6,836 metabolic reactions indicates relationships and differences among oxygen-involved reactions and metabolites (red) and anoxic ones (blue), whose origins predate the arrival of oxygen into the atmosphere a few billion years ago.
Credit: Science © 2006
This pruned version of a much larger network depicting 6,836 metabolic reactions indicates relationships and differences among oxygen-involved reactions and metabolites (red) and anoxic ones (blue), whose origins predate the arrival of oxygen into the atmosphere a few billion years ago.

A grand plot point in the history of life was the center-stage entry of oxygen into the atmosphere roughly 2.2 billion years ago. At the time, oxygen was a waste gas that emanated from the bacterial innovators of photosynthesis and posed mortal hazards to the anaerobic life that had been evolving for more than a billion years. With oxygen's arrival, the choices for the planet's microbial masses were to die, hide from oxygen, or evolve ways to live with it.

Using a bioinformatics approach involving data from the genomes of 70 of today's aerobic and anaerobic microbes, as well as thousands of enzymatic reactions, Jason Raymond of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Daniel Segrè of both LLNL and Boston University have attempted to infer "how oxygen availability changed the architecture of metabolic networks" (Science 2006, 311, 1764). It's the type of insight that researchers can use to reconstruct how early microbial life evolved into complex life forms.

The researchers used a simulation technique called metabolic network expansion in which a set of seed compounds, such as ammonia, pyruvate, coenzyme A, carbon dioxide, and oxygen, is fed into an existing database of more than 6,800 enzymatic reactions that collectively occur in both aerobic and anaerobic microbes. As these compounds react, their products join the seed set, and the procedure repeats until no new products can be formed. By comparing runs of seed sets that include oxygen with those that don't, oxygen's effect on the overall metabolic system becomes apparent.

"The arrival of oxygen had a massive effect on metabolic innovation," says molecular ecologist Paul Falkowski of Rutgers University, noting that the gas appears to facilitate more than 1,000 metabolic reactions unseen among anaerobes. Without an oxygen-instigated spate of biochemical evolution like this, Raymond suggests, life on Earth might still be single-celled.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new way to make abiotic methane
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genomic analysis pinpoints early date for the evolution of photosynthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computational model uncovers possible prebiotic syntheses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE