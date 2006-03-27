Physicists still needed

As a physicist who has recently infiltrated the ranks of the American Chemical Society, I was amused to see the letter by Ted Logan dealing with the "energy challenge," which states that chemistry has "the people and the talent to do the job better than any other discipline" (C&EN, Dec.12, 2005, page 4). In the following paragraph, we find that "20 TW equals 20 times 1010 [100-W] bulbs burning for a year." Actually, there is a stunning level of confusion here between energy and power, which leads me to believe that physicists will still be needed to explain these concepts for years to come!
E. J. Knystautas
Vicenza, Italy
The number of asbestos personal injury claims Grace faced when it filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2001 was 129,000, not 325,000.
The insect that produces cochineal was identified as a parasitic beetle. It is not a beetle but a mealybug, Dactylopius coccus, and it is not a parasite. Beetles and mealybugs are in different insect orders.
