Price-fixing probe under way

The Department of Justice has confirmed that it is "investigating the possibility of anticompetitive practices in the polyurethane industry." Five firms acknowledge that they have received subpoenas requesting information about their polyurethane chemicals businesses, including isocyanates and polyols. The five are BASF, Bayer, Huntsman Corp., Lyondell Chemical, and Dow Chemical. All say they plan to cooperate with the Justice Department. Bayer says it had settled price-fixing charges with the Justice Department in 2004 involving adipic acid-based polyols.
