Schering-Plough signs with PTC

Schering-Plough and PTC Therapeutics are joining to develop PTC's preclinical compounds for the treatment of hepatitis C and other viral diseases. PTC says its small molecules inhibit the internal ribosome entry site mediating production of viral proteins. Under the agreement, Schering-Plough will pay PTC $12 million up front and provide additional research funding. PTC stands to earn more than $200 million in milestone payments as well as royalties.
