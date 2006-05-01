Inspiring [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Holme

The 37th Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM 2006), hosted by the ACS Milwaukee Local Section, will be held from Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Midwest Airlines Center in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. In addition to the traditional breadth of chemistry research topics of this region, GLRM 2006 will feature several sessions in the areas of biological, organic, and medicinal chemistry. For the most current listing of the technical program, visit the meeting website, alchemy.chem.uwm.edu/GLRM06/.

Technical Program. Technical sessions will begin the morning of May 31, and end by noon on June 2. Sessions will be held in the Hyatt Regency and the Midwest Airlines Center. Planned symposia include "Advanced Topics in Polymer Science," "Quantum & Semiclassical Approaches to Molecular Dynamics," "Supramolecular Chemistry & Electron Transfer," "Applications of Ionic Liquids in Analytical Science," "In Silico Approaches to Drug Discovery," "Polyoxometalate Chemistry," "Recent Advances in Synthetic Methodology," and "Protein Structure & Function." In addition, a High School Day program will be held at the Hyatt and at Marquette University on Friday, June 2.

Special Events. The 2006 Great Lakes Regional Meeting Awards Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, from noon to 1:30 PM. Winners of the Great Lakes Region High School Teacher of the Year Award, the Industrial Innovations Award, and the ACS Regional Volunteer Award will be honored. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online as only a limited number will be available on-site.

GLRM 2006 will host a Sci-Mix-style poster session in the exposition hall at the Hyatt Regency on Wednesday evening. With more than 130 posters in all areas of chemistry and access to the vendor exposition, this event offers an interesting blend of science and socializing.

Aldrich Chemical has recently moved into a new corporate headquarters in Milwaukee, and meeting attendees are invited to tour the research laboratories at the new site. GLRM 2006 has scheduled two tours of the new headquarters building on Wednesday, May 31, at 9:30 AM and at 1:30 PM. Transportation will be available for visitors at the front of the Hyatt Regency. Attendees will see the new Sigma-Aldrich Teutonia Laboratory/R&D Building, which opened in the summer of 2005. The tour will highlight the safe and efficient designs of the laboratories that allow Sigma-Aldrich to develop and produce the enormous range of products they offer. Featured analytical capabilities in the quality-control laboratories include chromatography, spectroscopy (NMR, IR, and UV-Vis), trace metal analysis (ICP-OES and ICP-MS), titrimetry/elemental analysis, and differential scanning calorimetry.

Thursday, June 1, is a day filled with activities. At 9 AM, attendees will have an opportunity to tour the amazing S. C. Johnson & Son Administration Building in Racine, Wis., constructed in 1939. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's revolutionary design incorporates dendriform columns that add structural strength, beauty, and floor space to the renowned Great Workroom. The Research Tower, also designed by Wright, opened in 1950, and both the Research Tower and the Administration Building are on the National Registry of Historic Places. Transportation will leave from the front of the Hyatt Regency. Tickets are required.

At 10 AM, there will be a scheduled tour of the Milwaukee School of Engineering Center for Biomolecular Modeling. The ability to visualize complex structures that are prominent in biochemical systems is often a major advantage for research and teaching. Staff at the center can turn protein structures into hands-on, physical models. Come and see how it all gets done. Then, join the staff for a workshop on how to use these models in your teaching. The center is just a short walk from the Hyatt Regency.

Student affiliates are invited to a complimentary buffet luncheon from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. Students should have a student I.D. with them. All other attendees are welcome to attend; tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased at the conference.

The Women Chemists Committee is hosting a luncheon from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. Participants will discuss the article "Radical Change, the Quiet Way," by Debra E. Meyerson. The article may be downloaded in advance from the meeting website at alchemy.chem.uwm.edu/GLRM06/events/index.html. A plated lunch will be served at a cost of $15. Tickets can be purchased when registering in advance at the website. A limited number will be available on-site.

On Thursday evening, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. will sponsor a conference reception at the Calatrava addition of the Milwaukee Art Museum on the shores of Lake Michigan. This reception will offer additional opportunities to network over appetizers and beverages while enjoying both the inspiring architecture and the museum collections. A keynote address by Ronald Breslow of Columbia University will conclude this special evening.

The annual meeting of the Great Lakes Region Steering Committee will be held on Friday, June 2, at noon. Agenda items include future regional meetings, long-range planning, and other topics of importance. We strongly urge that each local section designate a representative to attend.

ACS Chemjobs Career Center. The Chemjobs Career Center provides an array of career services, including online job searches, career workshops, and one-on-one résumé reviews. The center is open to ACS members and national and student affiliates. All job seekers and employers must sign up online at chemistry.org/careers (click on "Chemjobs Regional Employment Center") to participate.

The following workshops will be held on Wednesday, May 31: "Résumé Preparation," 9 AM; "Targeting the Job Market," 10 AM; and "Interviewing Skills," 11 AM. Individual résumé reviews will also be held on Wednesday from 1 to 5 PM, so bring a copy of your résumé. Members and national and student affiliates wishing to have their résumés reviewed by a career consultant should preregister.

The Chemjobs Regional Employment Center (CREC) is open to ACS members and national and student affiliates. Attendees must sign up at chemistry.org/careers to participate. Job seekers may post their résumés, search for job opportunities, and communicate with employers, all online. Employers may search résumés and manage their accounts online. There will be no interviews held on-site.

Exhibits. The GLRM 2006 Exposition will offer an opportunity to view the latest in technology and support services. The exhibition area will be open during the first two days of the conference, including during the Sci-Mix poster session on Wednesday evening. Exposition hours will be 10 AM to 5 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM on May 31, and 9 AM to noon on June 1. GLRM 2006 will have coffee breaks for attendees in the exhibits area.

Travel & Lodging. Accommodations are offered at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee at a special conference rate of $109 for single or double occupancy. Hotel reservations can be booked online at www.hyatt.com; use the code G-EACS to receive the group rate. The same code can be used when calling the toll-free number for the Hyatt, (888) 591-1234.

The central location of the hotel affords a wide range of dining options within a short walking distance. Lunch has been scheduled to last two hours to allow ample time to enjoy lunch in the area. Within the hotel, dining and cocktails can be found on the ground floor and at the Polaris restaurant at the top of the Hyatt. Polaris revolves, offering panoramic views of Milwaukee. Milwaukee is known as the City of Festivals, and GLRM 2006 is taking place at the beginning of these events for the summer. For those who wish to catch major league baseball at Miller Park, the Brewers will host the Washington Nationals starting Friday, June 2.

Travel to Milwaukee is convenient by air, car, or train. The Amtrak station is located at 433 West St. Paul Ave., about 10 blocks from the Hyatt Regency. Shuttle service is available to and from the airport and can be booked in advance at www.mkelimo.com. Cab fare from the airport to downtown is roughly $25.

Milwaukee is reachable by Interstates 94 and 43. Note that major construction is taking place on the downtown interchange of these two freeways. Lane and exit closures will be in force during the time of the meeting. Updated information about the construction process can be found online at www.mchange.org.

Conference Registration. Advance registration closes at 5 PM EDT on Monday, May 17. Meeting attendees are encouraged to register early and take advantage of the lower rates. Online registration is now available through the GLRM 2006 website or the ACS regional meeting website, chemistry.org/meetings/regional. On-site registration and distribution of program books and badges will take place on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency in the atrium from 7:30 AM to 6 PM on May 31, and June 1, and from 7:30 to 11 AM on June 2.

Because a limited number of tickets for the tours and dining events will be available for purchase at on-site registration, attendees are encouraged to sign up as part of advance registration to guarantee a seat.

For additional information, contact the general chair, Thomas Holme, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, tholme@uwm.edu; the technical program chair, William Donaldson, Marquette University, william.donaldson@marquette.edu; or the ACS Office of Regional Meetings at (800) 227-5558 ext. 6129, or reglmtgs@acs.org.

Program Summary

Wednesday, May 31

10:00 AM-5:00 PM-Exposition

8:00-10:00 PM-Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

Great Lakes Regional Meeting AwardsLuncheon

Sci-Mix Poster Session

MORNING

Catalyzed & Transition-Metal-Mediated Transformations

Physical Chemistry: General Session

Green Chemistry

Recent Advances in Polymer Science

Analytical Chemistry

Supramolecular Assemblies & Electron Transfer

New Strategies for Modern Medicinal Chemistry

AFTERNOON

Supramolecular Assemblies & Electron Transfer

New Strategies for Modern Medicinal Chemistry

Natural Products & Heterocycles

Biological Chemistry

Applications of Ionic Liquids in Analytical Science

Polymer Chemistry

Quantum & Semiclassical Approaches to Molecular Dynamics

Thursday, June 1

9:00 AM-Noon-Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

Student Affiliate Luncheon

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon

Conference Keynote Presentation by Ronald Breslow, Columbia University

MORNING

Recent Advances in Synthetic Methodology

In Silico Approaches in Drug Discovery: Recent Advances in vHTS, Lead Identification, Data Mining & ADME/Tox Prediction

Chemical Education

NSF-Catalyzed Innovations in Chemistry Curriculum Development

Supramolecular Assemblies & Electron Transfer

Quantum & Semiclassical Approaches to Molecular Dynamics

Perspectives & Recent Advances in Organophosphorus Chemistry

Protein Structure & Function: Structure & Dynamics

AFTERNOON

Recent Advances in Synthetic Methodology

In Silico Approaches in Drug Discovery:Recent Advances in vHTS, Lead Identification, Data Mining & ADME/ToxPrediction

Perspectives & Recent Advances in Organophosphorus Chemistry

Protein Structure & Function: Enzymology

Physical Chemistry: Theoretical/Computational Chemistry & Gas Phase Dynamics

The Ongoing Battle of Natural vs. Pharmaceutical Drugs

Inorganic Chemistry

Undergraduate Poster Session

Friday, June 2

SPECIAL EVENTS

High School Day Program

MORNING

Synthetic Methodology

Medicinal Chemistry

Polyoxometalate Chemistry

TECHnically Speaking