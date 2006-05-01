Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Honors Service

Society's coveted Public Service Award goes to two congressmen, NSF director

by Linda Wang
May 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Congrats
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY LINDA WANG
From left: Bement, Wolf, and Kind.
Credit: PHOTO BY LINDA WANG
From left: Bement, Wolf, and Kind.

Reps. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and National Science Foundation Director Arden L. Bement Jr. each received the American Chemical Society's prestigious Public Service Award last Tuesday during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

The awards, established in 1997 under the direction of ACS Past-President Ronald Breslow, recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the development of public policy that benefits chemistry and the sciences.

"The awards are our way of thanking those who share our passion for science and to recognize that science and technology are critical to the advancement of our nation," said ACS President E. Ann Nalley during opening remarks at the ceremony.

The ceremony was preceded by a poster session sponsored by the Council of Undergraduate Research. Students from primarily undergraduate institutions interacted with public officials as well as ACS staff and governance.

As master of ceremonies, Sherwood Boehlert (R-N.Y.) introduced the award recipients, saying, "There are better days ahead because of the three distinguished people you have before you."

Kind, who serves on the Resources, Budget, and Education & the Workforce Committees, worked in 2005 to pass an amendment to the House version of the Higher Education Act to provide scholarships and grants for students to enter careers in science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

Wolf, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee and chairs its Subcommittee on Science, led the effort to make innovation and U.S. global competitiveness major agenda items this year. He has also overseen major increases in funding for NSF and the National Institute of Standards & Technology.

Prior to joining NSF, Bement was director of NIST (C&EN, March 13, page 15). He also served as a professor of nuclear engineering at Purdue University and as a member of the National Science Board, the governing board of NSF.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress surprises science community by passing research bill
ACS honors support for science education
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Honors Legislators

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE