Academy Elects New Members

The National Academy of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign members today during its 143rd annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. membership in NAS to 2,013 and its foreign membership to 371.
Of the new members, the following people are chemists or work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences:
Wolfhard Almers, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland
Richard M. Amasino, University of Wisconsin, Madison
David Baker, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of Washington, Seattle
Jillian F. Banfield, University of California, Berkeley
Paul F. Barbara, University of Texas, Austin
Bonnie Bassler, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Princeton University
David M. Ceperley, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Mark E. Davis, California Institute of Technology
William A. Eaton, National Institutes of Health
Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, University of California, Irvine
Joachim Frank, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and New York State Department of Health
Stephen P. Goff, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
Laura H. Greene, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Eric J. Heller, Harvard University
Brian M. Hoffman, Northwestern University
Charles H. Langmuir, Harvard University
Michael A. Marletta, University of California, Berkeley
Ann E. McDermott, Columbia University
Jose N. Onuchic, University of California, San Diego
Christian R. H. Raetz, Duke University Medical Center
David W. Russell, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Mark H. Thiemens, University of California, San Diego
David A. Tirrell, California Institute of Technology
Carl Wu, National Institutes of Health
FOREIGN ASSOCIATES
Chunli Bai, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Harold W. Kroto, Florida State University, Tallahassee
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter