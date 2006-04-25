Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Academy Elects New Members

NAS elects 72 new members and 18 foreign associates from 16 countries

by William G. Schulz
April 25, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The National Academy of Sciences announced the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign members today during its 143rd annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The new members bring the total U.S. membership in NAS to 2,013 and its foreign membership to 371.

Of the new members, the following people are chemists or work in areas related to chemistry and the chemical sciences:

Wolfhard Almers, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland

Richard M. Amasino, University of Wisconsin, Madison

David Baker, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of Washington, Seattle

Jillian F. Banfield, University of California, Berkeley

Paul F. Barbara, University of Texas, Austin

Bonnie Bassler, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Princeton University

David M. Ceperley, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Mark E. Davis, California Institute of Technology

William A. Eaton, National Institutes of Health

Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, University of California, Irvine

Joachim Frank, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and New York State Department of Health

Stephen P. Goff, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons

Laura H. Greene, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Eric J. Heller, Harvard University

Brian M. Hoffman, Northwestern University

Charles H. Langmuir, Harvard University

Michael A. Marletta, University of California, Berkeley

Ann E. McDermott, Columbia University

Jose N. Onuchic, University of California, San Diego

Christian R. H. Raetz, Duke University Medical Center

David W. Russell, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Mark H. Thiemens, University of California, San Diego

David A. Tirrell, California Institute of Technology

Carl Wu, National Institutes of Health

FOREIGN ASSOCIATES

Chunli Bai, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Harold W. Kroto, Florida State University, Tallahassee

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences for 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists elected to National Academy of Sciences
NAS elects new members

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE