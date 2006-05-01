Angela Peters Named Professor Of The Year

Angela W. Peters, associate professor and chair of the department of chemistry at Claflin University, has been named the 2005 South Carolina Governor's Professor of the Year. She received a plaque and a check for $5,000.
"My love and passion for teaching goes beyond the classroom," Peters says. "I challenge my students in and out of class to think outside of the box, to read scientific articles and journals, to apply critical thinking in all situations, and to strive for perfection in academic and work-related tasks."
Under her tutelage, more than 90% of the graduates of Claflin's department of chemistry in the past five years have entered graduate school, medical school, pharmacy school, or the science-related workforce.
A writer and manager of grants, Peters garnered over $3.5 million in external funds to enhance the research infrastructure and to advance curriculum reform at Claflin. One of the awards was the second largest single competitive grant in the history of the university.
In 2001, Peters became adviser of the Claflin University Student Affiliates Chapter of ACS. The chapter has since grown from six to 70 members and has for two consecutive years received national Outstanding Chapter Awards, the highest honor bestowed upon any ACS student affiliates chapter.
Verlie Tisdale, dean of the School of Natural Sciences & Mathematics, says Peters has stimulated students to become interested in and excited about chemistry. "We have witnessed an increase in the number of students who have selected chemistry as a major since her arrival at the university."
