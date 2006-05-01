Avecia forms stem cell pact

Avecia has formed a partnership with several U.K. research organizations to develop cost-effective and scalable methods for making ethically derived adult stem cells for therapeutic use, primarily in wound healing. Partners in the $1.7 million, three-year project include the Centre for Stem Cell Discovery & Regenerative Medicine of Durham University, the Blond McIndoe Centre, and the Centre for Excellence for Life Sciences.
