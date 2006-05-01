BOC, Sinopec in gases pact

BOC and Sinopec's Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (SPC) subsidiary are forming a 50-50 joint venture to supply industrial gases in the Shanghai region. The venture will spend more than $80 million to acquire four existing air separation units from SPC and build a new air separation unit. BOC already operates a joint venture with Yangtze Petrochemical, a Sinopec subsidiary in Nanjing, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter