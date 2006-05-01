Boeing doubles composite order with Toray

Boeing has agreed to purchase $6 billion worth of carbon fiber from Japan's Toray Industries, twice the amount it had previously committed to buy (C&EN, May 31, 2004, page 11). The material will mostly go into making Boeing's new 787 airliner, for which the plane manufacturer has already received 400 orders. Boeing's order with Toray will be executed over 16 years, until 2021, with Boeing having an option to order more material for another five years. Each Boeing 787 uses about 30 metric tons of carbon fiber. Over the past three years, Toray has implemented several projects to expand its capacity in Japan, France, and the U.S.
