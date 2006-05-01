Akzo Nobel has signed an agreement to acquire Balakom, a paint maker in the Czech Republic with annual sales of $20 million. Balakom will strengthen Akzo's coating activities in Central Europe, CEO Hans Wijers says.
Hercules has agreed to acquire the 40% interest in Shanghai Hercules Chemicals owned by its joint-venture partner, Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical. Shanghai Hercules supplies the Asian paper chemicals market.
Johnson Matthey has acquired Quest TruTec's process diagnostics division, based in La Porte, Texas. The assets and staff of the business will be merged with the Tracerco business unit of Johnson Matthey's catalysts division.
Codexis has acquired assets from the Dutch firm Enzis, including technologies for the enzymatic conversion of epoxides via epoxide hydrolases and halohydrin dehalogenases. Enzis' founders will join Codexis.
Alcon and Amgen will jointly develop and commercialize drug candidates in ophthalmology. Amgen will provide molecules that cover a range of biological targets and disease areas within ophthalmology, and Alcon will guide those drugs through clinical development and commercialization.
Albemarle plans to shut down its Thann, France, research and fine organobromines facility by the end of the year. The firm says it is consulting with the Works Council, which represents 300 employees at the facility, as required by French law.
Ticona says a 20,000metric-ton-per-year ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene plant previously announced for Asia will be built in China. The firm also will build a 2,000-metric-ton compounding plant for long-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in China.
Rohm and Haas has acquired Floralife, a provider of postharvest care products for the floral industry. Floralife complements Rohm and Haas's AgroFresh subsidiary, which markets technology for preserving the freshness of apples and other crops.
