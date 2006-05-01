Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Akzo Nobel has signed an agreement to acquire Balakom, a paint maker in the Czech Republic with annual sales of $20 million. Balakom will strengthen Akzo's coating activities in Central Europe, CEO Hans Wijers says.

Hercules has agreed to acquire the 40% interest in Shanghai Hercules Chemicals owned by its joint-venture partner, Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical. Shanghai Hercules supplies the Asian paper chemicals market.

Johnson Matthey has acquired Quest TruTec's process diagnostics division, based in La Porte, Texas. The assets and staff of the business will be merged with the Tracerco business unit of Johnson Matthey's catalysts division.

Codexis has acquired assets from the Dutch firm Enzis, including technologies for the enzymatic conversion of epoxides via epoxide hydrolases and halohydrin dehalogenases. Enzis' founders will join Codexis.

Alcon and Amgen will jointly develop and commercialize drug candidates in ophthalmology. Amgen will provide molecules that cover a range of biological targets and disease areas within ophthalmology, and Alcon will guide those drugs through clinical development and commercialization.

Albemarle plans to shut down its Thann, France, research and fine organobromines facility by the end of the year. The firm says it is consulting with the Works Council, which represents 300 employees at the facility, as required by French law.

Ticona says a 20,000metric-ton-per-year ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene plant previously announced for Asia will be built in China. The firm also will build a 2,000-metric-ton compounding plant for long-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in China.

Rohm and Haas has acquired Floralife, a provider of postharvest care products for the floral industry. Floralife complements Rohm and Haas's AgroFresh subsidiary, which markets technology for preserving the freshness of apples and other crops.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Syensqo adds to its line of bioingredients
Kemira exits oil and gas chemicals
Hexion sells additives technology business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE