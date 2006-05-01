DuPont claims OLED advance ...

DuPont says it has made a significant breakthrough in the development of flat-panel, organic light-emitting-diode displays. The firm says a demonstration printing of small-molecule OLED materials from solution shows that the total cost of OLED displays can be 30% less than that of liquid-crystal displays. In addition, the DuPont OLEDs can be scaled up to larger displays more easily than OLEDs made by processes such as vapor deposition, says Craig Naylor, group vice president for electronic and communications technologies.
