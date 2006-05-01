Advertisement

Synthesis

Elusive N2, CO complexes made

May 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Most Popular in Synthesis

Bis(cyclopentadienyl) titanium sandwich compounds (titanocenes) have intrigued chemists because their reactivity makes them potentially useful for dinitrogen activation. But the compounds also have perplexed chemists because the reactivity, which can lead to titanium dimer formation, has hindered the study of the monomeric complexes. Introducing bulky and electron-withdrawing silyl substituents onto the cyclopentadienyl rings has helped. This strategy has now led Tamara E. Hanna, Emil Lobkovsky, and Paul J. Chirik of Cornell University to prepare the first isolable monomeric titanocenes with one N2 or CO ligand (one shown, R = Si[CH3]2C6H5), as well as disubstituted titanocenes containing N2, CO, or both ligands (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 6018). Chirik's group previously prepared disubstituted N2 titanocenes in which the cyclopentadienyl R substituent was Si(CH3)3 or branched alkyl groups. It turns out that the slightly bulkier Si(CH3)2C6H5 groups are a perfect match to stabilize the monosubstituted complexes. The results provide new insight into how N2 coordination to transition metals can be controlled by careful manipulation of cyclopentadienyl substituents, the team notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

