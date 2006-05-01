Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Ill-advised publication

May 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The four pretty micrographs in the letter "Sight for sore eyes" (C&EN, Dec. 5, 2005, page 6) were indeed pleasing to my eyesight. However, the accompanying text was shocking to my brain, and your decision to publish it may be injurious to C&EN's reputation.

The author describes crystals of hyaluronan as something entirely new that "sent [his] heart racing" and show "a long-range order that [he] never thought was possible." He then goes on with incredible speculations about their origins; that is, that somehow "the light source from the optical microscope causes [these molecules] to self-assemble spontaneously."

Of course, such structures have been studied for centuries in organic materials crystallizing from solution; they even have a name (dendrites). They have also specifically been described for all kinds of biomacromolecules such as hyaluronan. In fact, single crystals were demonstrated even for DNA as far back as 1969 (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 1969, 62, 964). And obviously the microscope light has nothing to do with their formation; it is the evaporation of the water that causes the dendrites to form when the solution becomes supersaturated in the dissolved molecules.

The largest circulation journal of the world's largest scientific society should have known better than to publish such claims unreviewed. C&EN should have advised the author to submit this letter to an appropriate scientific journal for peer review. Why, C&EN even has some sister publications called Macromolecules and Biomacromolecules that should be able to handle this.

Andrew J. Lovinger
Arlington, Va.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bogus Research, Even-More-Bogus Researcher
Those Darn Cell Phones

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE