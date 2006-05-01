Lanxess opens China polymers

Lanxess is already planning to double capacity at the 20,000-metric-ton-per-year semicrystalline polymer plant that it just dedicated in Wuxi, China. Hubert Fink, general manager of the firm's semicrystalline products business unit, says he expects its board will grant approval in the next two weeks for a second line of the same size. If approved, the new line would open by the end of next year. The $25 million Wuxi plant is Lanxess' fifth for semicrystalline polymers but its first in China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter