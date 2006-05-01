March chemical output rises

Total U.S. chemical production showed a slight increase in March, according to data from the Federal Reserve Board. The seasonally adjusted government figures show output increasing 0.5% from February to an index of 102.8 (2002 = 100). March production was down 1.0% from the same month in 2005. The increase in production raised the government's estimate of capacity utilization to 75.3% from 75.0% in the previous month. In March 2005, capacity use was 76.8%. The production index for basic chemicals in March was up 0.7% from February to 97.3 but down 6.1% from the comparable month last year.
