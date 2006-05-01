Millipore acquires Serologicals

Bioscience products and services firm Millipore will acquire Serologicals, a specialist in drug discovery equipment and services, for approximately $1.4 billion. Millipore says the acquisition will strengthen its position in areas such as antibodies, cell biology reagents, and stem cell research in drug discovery. "Serologicals and Millipore are two of the fastest growing companies in our sector, and our combination will create a company with very attractive growth and profitability," Millipore CEO Martin Madaus says.
