Nanoribbon glow

A low-temperature solutionphase synthesis method can be used to prepare ultrathin semiconductor nanoribbons that exhibit unique electronic properties. Jin Joo, Taeghwan Hyeon, and their coworkers at Seoul National University, South Korea, have developed a novel Lewis acid-base preparation method in which cadmium cations and selenocarbamate anions react in the presence of octylamine at 70 °C to yield multigram quantities of 1.4-nm-thick, 10- to 20-nm-wide CdSe ribbons (shown, J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 5632). In contrast, the team notes, conventional colloidal synthesis methods typically involve decomposition of precursors at about 300 °C. On the basis of spectroscopy measurements, the group reports that the nanoribbons exhibit a sharp photoluminescence band with a line width comparable with the value associated with a single room-temperature quantum dot. That property is a result of the uniform thinness of the structures, the researchers say.
