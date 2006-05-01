Nominations For Henry A. Hill Award

The ACS Division of Professional Relations is accepting nominations for the 2006 Henry A. Hill Award. The award was established in 1984 and honors Henry A. Hill, a distinguished chemist and a past-president of ACS. The award recognizes those who have served the profession in the area of professional relations in a unique and distinguished manner. To nominate someone, send a nominating letter detailing the nominee's qualifications for the award and one seconding letter by e-mail to Raymond T. O'Donnell at odonnell@oswego.edu. Nominations are due by Sept. 15. Winners will be announced in January 2007.
