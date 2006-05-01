Pequiven buys Colombian firm

Pequiven, the chemicals arm of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, has purchased a controlling interest in the caprolactam and fertilizers maker Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos from the Colombian firms Ecopetrol and Instituto de Fomento Industrial. PDVSA paid a total of $52.8 million. Monómeros runs a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year caprolactam plant in Barranquilla, Colombia. Pequiven and Brazil's Braskem recently announced plans to build an ethylene complex in Jose, Venezuela (C&EN, April 24, page 11).
