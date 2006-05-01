Progenics buys out partner

Progenics Pharmaceuticals has taken full control of PSMA Development Co., its prostate cancer joint venture with Cytogen Corp. In addition to an upfront payment of $13.2 million, Cytogen stands to receive milestone payments of up to $52 million in exchange for its 50% share in the venture, which is developing cancer immunotherapies based on prostate-specific membrane antigen. Progenics gains PSMA antibody-drug-conjugate technology, as well as two PSMA therapeutic vaccine candidates.
