... and Solvay forms OLED pact

Solvay and the Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for Organic Photonics & Electronics have formed a three-year, $3 million partnership for research into OLEDs. The partnership will build on Georgia Tech's research into ultraviolet curing of OLED materials, a process that allows the construction of a multilayered solid-state device from liquid materials. Solvay already has pharmaceutical and polymer facilities in Marietta and Alpharetta, Ga., respectively.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter