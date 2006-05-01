Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Trade Center dust

May 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Cheryl Hogue's piece, "Terrorism's Legacy," was timely (C&EN, Jan. 9, page 36). In recent days, a New York City police officer succumbed to what may have been an acute exposure to World Trade Center dust. The terror attacks of 9/11 were, as we all know, unprecedented in nature. When coupled with an inferno that took months to extinguish, we were in uncharted territory regarding the chemical composition of the WTC dust.

The analytical chemistry task was daunting. Constituents of the WTC dust were extremely difficult to qualitatively identify. For quantitative analysis to be meaningful, calibration standards would need to be tested under conditions approximating the environment at Ground Zero.

Without meaningful quantitative data, a determination of the exposure to toxics by the public could not be made. While Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-N.Y.) remains critical of the federal response, her position is scientifically indefensible.

The "slag wool" may have been the best reference standard. In this politically "dark blue" region, the lack of a meaningful reference standard was all that was needed by a skeptical public to define the impasse as more "Bush Science."

ACS does have a role in investigating calamities such as the destruction of the WTC. I suggest that a roster of ACS members who are specialists in the various subdisciplines be made available to support investigations. Chemical professionals can help take the politics out of such investigations and benefit our fellow citizens in their time of need.

David M. Manuta
Waverly, Ohio

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exposure to toxic substances threatens human rights, UN expert says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
White House Confirms Chemical Weapons Use
GOP Seeks Balance In Fracking Review

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE