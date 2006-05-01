Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Two plasticizers are found to pose little risk

May 1, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

After 10 years of extensive scientific evaluation, European Union risk assessments have concluded that two widely used plasticizers−di-isononyl phthalate (DINP) and di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP)−pose little risk to human health or the environment and that no further risk reduction measures are needed beyond those already applied. This means that the EU ban on their use in toys and child care items that can be placed in the mouth will remain in effect. A third risk assessment concluded that the less widely used plasticizer dibutyl phthalate (DBP) poses some risks to workers but not to consumers because of the risk reduction methods already being applied. There is concern DBP can cause general systemic toxicity from repeated dermal exposure and adverse effects on the respiratory tract from inhalation exposure. The risk assessments were carried out by the European Chemicals Bureau and EU member states under the supervision of the European Commission.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE