Two plasticizers are found to pose little risk

After 10 years of extensive scientific evaluation, European Union risk assessments have concluded that two widely used plasticizers−di-isononyl phthalate (DINP) and di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP)−pose little risk to human health or the environment and that no further risk reduction measures are needed beyond those already applied. This means that the EU ban on their use in toys and child care items that can be placed in the mouth will remain in effect. A third risk assessment concluded that the less widely used plasticizer dibutyl phthalate (DBP) poses some risks to workers but not to consumers because of the risk reduction methods already being applied. There is concern DBP can cause general systemic toxicity from repeated dermal exposure and adverse effects on the respiratory tract from inhalation exposure. The risk assessments were carried out by the European Chemicals Bureau and EU member states under the supervision of the European Commission.