In work that elucidates themechanism of regional ozone pollution, the efficiency of dinitrogen pentoxide (N2O5) breakdown during nighttime reactions on aerosol particles has been found to depend on aerosol composition to a previously unrecognized degree (Science 2006, 311, 67). In sunlight, nitrogen oxides catalyze production of ozone, a major lower atmosphere air pollutant and health hazard. But in the absence of sunlight, nitrogen oxides and ozone are depleted by a series of reactions that includes the aerosol-mediated hydrolysis of N2O5 to form nitric acid. Little has been known about the efficiency of N2O5 hydrolysis, however. Steven S. Brown of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, Boulder, Colo., and coworkers have now analyzed levels of nitrogen oxides and related compounds measured from an aircraft. The analysis reveals that N2O5 reactivity is highly variable and strongly dependent on aerosol composition, particularly aerosol sulfate content. The data suggest that increases in SO2 emissions, and consequent increases in sulfate aerosols, may decrease regional levels of nitrogen oxides and possibly ozone more dramatically than was previously realized.
