I must comment on Richard V. Cartwright's letter to the editor (C&EN, Oct. 31, 2005, page 43). Cartwright proposed using anhydrous ammonia as a fuel source. I have personally seen a chemical burn caused by a few drops of leaking liquefied ammonia when it fell on the operator of a tanker truck as he checked the level in his tanker. His arm was blistered over an area of about 10 sq in.
After seeing that, I would never drive a vehicle containing 20 gal of anhydrous ammonia. The thought of what could happen if the tank were to burst in a collision is horrifying.
James Baker
Indian Head, Md.
