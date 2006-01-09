Denmark to sue over exclusion of deca-BDE from EU ban

The Danish government announced on Jan. 3 that it will file a legal suit against the European Commission for allowing the continued use of the flame retardant decabromodiphenyl ether (deca-BDE) in plastics used to make electronic devices. The EC, the European Union's executive body, on Oct. 15, 2005, exempted the compound from a directive banning a number of other hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment, including lead, mercury, and several polybrominated diphenyl ethers. That directive will take effect July 1. The Danish government and some members of the European Parliament object to the EC's move. Connie Hedegaard, Danish minister of the environment, says, "It is unacceptable to exempt deca-BDE from the general ban when there are alternatives to it." Industry groups such as the Bromine Science & Environmental Forum, which is composed of manufacturers of brominated flame retardants, and the American Plastics Council support the commission's decision to allow the use of deca-BDE to continue in Europe.
