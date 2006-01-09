Diversa plans staff cutbacks

Diversa has announced a reorganization under which it will pare less profitable products and programs and lay off about 85 of its roughly 320 employees. Edward T. Shonsey, who became CEO in October, says the firm will focus less on early-stage research and more on downstream activities such as process development, regulatory approvals, and marketing. The company says it will use its directed-evolution technology to focus on three key areas: alternative energy, specialized industrial processes, and health and nutrition.
