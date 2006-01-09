Doherty Award To Trish Smith

Texas Instruments chemist Patricia (Trish) Smith, distinguished member of the TI technical staff, is the 2005 winner of the $1,500 Wilfred T. Doherty Award given by the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section. Smith was honored for her pacesetting work on chemical cleaning and etching of the wafers that make semiconductors work. Those processes are the most significant factors that go into the making of the wafer, because without clean surfaces the wafers don't work.
In 2001, she received an ACS Southwest Regional Industrial Innovation Award for her development of hydrogen-plasma processes for photoresist removal from semiconductor wafers containing copper and low dielectric constant material.
Smith received her cash award and a plaque at the Sept. 29, 2005, meeting of the Dallas-Fort Worth ACS Section. Her picture will be permanently displayed in the gallery of Doherty Award Winners in Berkner Hall at the University of Texas, Dallas.
